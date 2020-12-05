https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/UC-DAVIS-95-WILLIAM-JESSUP-62-15777616.php
UC DAVIS 95, WILLIAM JESSUP 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WILLIAM JESSUP
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Strijaous
|29
|2-6
|0-1
|0-4
|4
|3
|4
|Garrison
|26
|2-6
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|4
|My.Corey
|30
|7-10
|3-6
|0-1
|4
|5
|17
|DeJoseph
|30
|5-11
|1-1
|3-4
|0
|1
|14
|Storey-Way
|28
|3-8
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|7
|Ja.Johnson
|16
|2-3
|2-4
|0-1
|2
|4
|7
|Schmidt
|16
|1-5
|3-5
|1-5
|1
|4
|5
|Ma.Corey
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|4
|Adams
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kasongo
|4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyon
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|9-17
|8-27
|13
|26
|62
Percentages: FG .436, FT .529.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (DeJoseph 3-8, Ja.Johnson 1-2, Storey-Way 1-4, Lyon 0-1, My.Corey 0-1, Strijaous 0-2, Kasongo 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Schmidt 2).
Turnovers: 19 (My.Corey 8, Garrison 2, Ma.Corey 2, Schmidt 2, DeJoseph, Ja.Johnson, Kasongo, Storey-Way, Strijaous).
Steals: 4 (My.Corey 3, Ma.Corey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC DAVIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|William Jessup
|33
|29
|—
|62
|UC Davis
|47
|48
|—
|0
.
