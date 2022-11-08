UC Davis 75, California 65

Anigwe 8-12 2-5 21, Adebayo 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 5-14 6-9 17, Milling 2-3 0-0 5, Pepper 6-14 4-4 16, Beasley 2-5 2-2 6, Lose 0-0 0-1 0, DeBruhl 1-1 0-0 3, Rocak 1-2 1-2 3, Manu 1-1 0-0 2, Mani 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 15-23 75.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling