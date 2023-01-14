UC Irvine 71, CS Northridge 57

McBirney-Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Tillis 3-8 2-2 10, Baker 5-9 0-0 11, Crockrell 3-5 1-2 7, Davis 3-7 2-4 9, Keeler 2-2 0-0 4, Butler 4-4 1-2 10, Hohn 2-7 1-1 5, Henry 4-5 0-0 8, Ujadughele 2-4 3-4 7, Welling 0-1 0-0 0, Chol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 10-15 71.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling