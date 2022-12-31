Skip to main content
UC Irvine 79, CS Bakersfield 75

Tillis 4-7 6-8 15, Leuchten 6-7 4-8 16, Baker 4-10 8-15 17, Crockrell 1-3 1-2 3, Davis 2-3 5-8 10, Hohn 3-6 3-4 11, Keeler 0-1 2-4 2, Butler 1-1 0-0 2, Ujadughele 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 1-2 0-0 2, Hutchison 0-0 1-2 1, Welling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-40 30-51 79.

CS BAKERSFIELD (4-9)

Collum 9-21 2-4 20, Henson 3-6 3-4 9, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Higgins 2-9 8-9 13, McGhee 4-6 5-5 15, Reynolds 2-5 2-2 7, Hunter 0-5 0-0 0, Jarusevicius 3-4 2-2 9, Kancleris 1-1 0-1 2, Kas.Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 22-27 75.

Halftime_CS Bakersfield 39-33. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 5-11 (Hohn 2-3, Davis 1-2, Baker 1-3, Tillis 1-3), CS Bakersfield 5-11 (McGhee 2-3, Jarusevicius 1-1, Reynolds 1-1, Higgins 1-2, Collum 0-1, Hunter 0-3). Fouled Out_Henson. Rebounds_UC Irvine 33 (Tillis 9), CS Bakersfield 29 (Collum 7). Assists_UC Irvine 8 (Crockrell 6), CS Bakersfield 9 (Higgins 6). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 24, CS Bakersfield 33. A_1,183 (3,800).

