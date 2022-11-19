Skip to main content
Sports

UC Riverside 106, Occidental 30

Hakl 0-6 0-0 0, Dosa 0-4 0-0 0, Shipp 2-9 0-0 4, Williams 2-8 0-0 6, Hollerich 2-9 0-0 4, Waldman 2-7 0-1 4, Cassidy 3-7 0-0 6, Clotfelter 2-4 1-2 6, Koretz 0-4 0-0 0, Delorme 0-0 0-0 0, Hamermesh 0-4 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-62 1-3 30.

UC RIVERSIDE (2-2)

Olbrich 7-10 0-0 16, Owens 2-4 1-2 5, Cameron 3-9 0-0 7, Pullin 5-5 2-2 14, Tattersall 2-4 0-0 6, Pickens 3-12 0-0 7, Turner 4-7 0-0 11, Martinez 6-7 1-2 13, Salaridze 4-5 0-0 12, Hartwell 4-6 3-3 15, Jerome 0-2 0-0 0, Olabode 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-71 7-9 106.

Halftime_UC Riverside 52-19. 3-Point Goals_Occidental 3-16 (Williams 2-5, Clotfelter 1-3, Dosa 0-1, Hamermesh 0-1, Waldman 0-1, Hollerich 0-2, Shipp 0-3), UC Riverside 19-40 (Salaridze 4-4, Hartwell 4-6, Turner 3-5, Pullin 2-2, Olbrich 2-3, Tattersall 2-4, Cameron 1-6, Pickens 1-7, Martinez 0-1, Jerome 0-2). Rebounds_Occidental 21 (Hakl 4), UC Riverside 56 (Martinez 12). Assists_Occidental 10 (Waldman 4), UC Riverside 21 (Cameron 6). Total Fouls_Occidental 11, UC Riverside 8. A_650 (3,168).

More for you
Written By