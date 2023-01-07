UC Riverside 68, CS Northridge 45

Okereke 0-0 0-0 0, Allen-Eikens 0-4 0-2 0, Bostick 3-10 4-5 11, Stevens 1-3 4-5 6, Wright 1-10 5-6 7, Walter 1-6 0-0 2, Igbanugo 0-3 0-0 0, Tucker 1-3 2-2 4, Slaymaker 2-3 1-2 5, Eyisi 1-2 0-0 2, Pezeshkian 1-2 4-5 6, Niang 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 11-47 22-29 45.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling