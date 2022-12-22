UC Riverside 76, Portland 65

Applewhite 7-11 2-4 20, Sjolund 1-4 0-0 2, Vucinic 5-7 2-3 12, Wood 1-6 4-8 6, Robertson 2-4 9-12 13, Gorosito 3-7 0-0 7, Perry 1-2 0-0 3, Nduka 0-1 0-0 0, Lowell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-44 17-27 65.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling