UC Riverside 81, Loyola Marymount 79

Olbrich 4-9 2-3 10, Martinez 1-2 1-3 3, Cameron 3-8 3-3 11, Pullin 8-15 6-10 23, Tattersall 4-6 0-0 8, Salaridze 2-5 1-2 6, Owens 3-6 5-6 11, Hartwell 3-3 2-2 9, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Pickens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 20-29 81.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling