UC Santa Barbara 61, Fresno St. 54

Moore 3-4 0-0 6, Baker 3-7 0-1 6, Hill 3-6 5-5 12, Yap 3-9 2-2 8, Holland 3-7 0-0 8, Colimerio 1-3 4-6 6, Whitaker 1-2 0-0 3, Campbell 2-3 1-3 5. Totals 19-41 12-17 54.

UC SANTA BARBARA (2-0)

Kelly 7-12 2-2 16, Norris 5-12 0-0 10, Mitchell 3-14 8-8 14, Sanni 1-5 1-3 3, Wishart 1-3 2-2 4, Pierre-Louis 2-7 0-0 5, Anderson 3-6 0-0 9, Kukic 0-0 0-0 0, Bland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 13-15 61.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 23-21. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 4-12 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1), UC Santa Barbara 4-16 (Anderson 3-5, Pierre-Louis 1-2, Kelly 0-1, Norris 0-1, Sanni 0-1, Wishart 0-1, Mitchell 0-5). Rebounds_Fresno St. 24 (Holland, Colimerio 5), UC Santa Barbara 34 (Kelly 15). Assists_Fresno St. 9 (Yap 4), UC Santa Barbara 12 (Kelly, Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 15, UC Santa Barbara 15.

