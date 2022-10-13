UCF 70, Temple 13

Temple 10 3 0 0 \u2014 13 UCF 14 21 21 14 \u2014 70 First Quarter TEM_FG Price 26, 11:36. UCF_Plumlee 9 run (Boomer kick), 6:50. TEM_Barbon 7 pass from Warner (Price kick), 2:23. UCF_Plumlee 1 run (Boomer kick), 1:18. Second Quarter TEM_FG Price 49, 8:33. UCF_Bowser 1 run (Boomer kick), 5:46. UCF_Ko.Hudson 25 pass from Plumlee (Boomer kick), 1:40. UCF_Plumlee 5 run (Boomer kick), :05. Third Quarter UCF_O'Keefe 11 pass from Plumlee (Boomer kick), 11:41. UCF_O'Keefe 68 pass from Plumlee (Boomer kick), 10:22. UCF_Ko.Hudson 64 pass from Plumlee (Boomer kick), 7:43. Fourth Quarter UCF_Castellanos 37 run (Boomer kick), 14:53. UCF_McDonald 1 run (Boomer kick), 7:31. ___ TEM UCF First downs 19 29 Total Net Yards 293 737 Rushes-yards 27-59 41-304 Passing 234 433 Punt Returns 0-0 1-4 Kickoff Returns 4-57 4-112 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 24-44-0 24-28-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-1 Punts 6-41.833 1-40.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 5-33 4-36 Time of Possession 28:04 31:56 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Temple, Saydee 9-41, Patterson 7-16, Norwood 6-6, Blair 1-1, Hubbard 3-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 4). UCF, Castellanos 3-88, Harvey 4-73, McDonald 9-44, Richardson 5-40, Plumlee 7-37, Bowser 5-25, Grable 1-5, O'Keefe 1-2, Richards 1-0, Coles 3-0, (Team) 2-(minus 10). PASSING_Temple, Warner 24-43-0-234, D.Mathis 0-1-0-0. UCF, Plumlee 18-22-0-373, Castellanos 6-6-0-60. RECEIVING_Temple, Barbon 7-103, Sanders 7-57, Anderson 3-29, Saydee 2-15, Baines 2-13, Della Pesca 1-10, Boozer 1-7, Martin-Robinson 1-0. UCF, O'Keefe 7-111, Ko.Hudson 4-121, Bowser 2-58, Martin 2-46, Wortham 2-30, Townsend 2-(minus 1), Harvey 1-29, J.Griffin 1-19, A.Holler 1-12, Jav.Baker 1-8, Richardson 1-0. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.