UCLA at No. 25 Oregon highlights quiet week in the Pac-12

Things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball:
GAME OF THE WEEK: UCLA at No. 25 Oregon, Wednesday. The Ducks (6-1, 1-0 Pac-12) moved back into the AP Top 25 this week after stretching their winning streak to six games with wins over San Francisco and Portland. Oregon has won 26 straight home games, the fourth-longest winning streak in Division I. UCLA (5-2, 1-0) was No. 22 in the preseason poll, but dropped out after an opening loss to San Diego State and needing three overtimes to beat Pepperdine. UCLA is coming off a 77-70 loss to No. 23 Ohio State.