UCLA shuts down No. 23 Arizona in 65-52 win

Recommended Video:

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Riley Smith had 15 points, Tyger Campbell added 12 and UCLA shut down No. 23 Arizona for a 65-52 win on Saturday night.

The Bruins (13-12, 6-5 Pac-12) bounced back from an ugly loss to Arizona State with a superb defensive game and 9-of-17 shooting from 3-point range.

UCLA shot 51% overall and used a big second half run to pull away, handing Arizona its second loss in 12 games at McKale Center this season.

Arizona (16-7, 6-4) hung in with 3-point shooting in the first half, but missed all 12 of its attempts in the second. The Wildcats shot 25% and went 6 of 29 in the second half

Zeke Nnaji had 14 points and 10 rebounds, but shot 2 of 8. He made all 10 of his free throws.

Heading into Saturday's game, Arizona had been struggling to hold onto big leads.

The Wildcats blew a 22-point lead in a loss to rival Arizona State and, after sweeping the Washington schools, let most of a 20-point lead wither away in a win over USC on Thursday.

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) drives between Arizona's Josh Green (0) and Jemarl Baker Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) drives between Arizona's Josh Green (0) and Jemarl Baker Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close UCLA shuts down No. 23 Arizona in 65-52 win 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

UCLA's run of quality games came to an end in a desert clunker on Thursday, when the Bruins were outplayed at both ends in an 84-66 loss to Arizona State.

Saturday's game was a 3-point shooting contest at the start.

Neither team hit a 2-point shot in the first seven minutes and nine of the first 12 made shots were 3s.

The 3-over-2 trend continued the rest of the half.

UCLA hit 6 of 10 from outside the arc, 4 of 13 inside it and led 29-28.

Arizona had a seven-minute span without a field goal of any kind.

The Bruins hit six of their first nine shots of the second half — four were 2s — to stretch their lead to nine.

Arizona answered with an 8-0 run to pull within one, but UCLA answered with a 14-1 run.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA got back to its winning ways with a strong all-around performance in one of college basketball's most difficult road environments.

Arizona has been led by freshmen Nnaji, Nico Mannon and Josh Green, but the freshman trio shot a combined 7 of 33 against the Bruins.

UP NEXT

UCLA hosts Washington State on Thursday.

Arizona is at California Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25