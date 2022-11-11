UConn 86, Boston U. 57

Zink 0-1 0-0 0, Brittain-Watts 2-8 2-2 6, Harper 2-6 0-0 4, Tynen 3-5 2-2 8, Whyte 6-11 7-9 19, Chimezie 0-5 1-2 1, Morales 1-3 2-3 4, Tate 4-8 1-2 11, Brewster 0-4 2-2 2, Landrum 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Nobili 0-0 0-0 0, Roy 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 18-52 19-24 57.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling