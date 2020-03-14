UConn's Walker to forgo senior year, enter WNBA draft

Recommended Video:

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn forward Megan Walker has decided to forgo her senior season and enter the WNBA draft.

The decision came a day after Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma told reporters he had no reason to believe that anyone on his team with remaining eligibility would not return next season.

“Due to the unfortunate circumstances that caused the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, it saddens me that I was not able to finish my junior season in the way that I would have liked," Walker said Saturday in a statement. “I am, however, ready to move on to the next phase of my life and career.”

The NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Walker led the Huskies in scoring, averaging 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

She was named the American Athletic Conference player of the year and the AAC's tournament MVP, leading UConn (29-3) to a seventh consecutive conference title.

Connecticut's Megan Walker (3) shoots over Cincinnati's Angel Rizor (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the American Athletic Conference tournament finals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. less Connecticut's Megan Walker (3) shoots over Cincinnati's Angel Rizor (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the American Athletic Conference tournament finals at Mohegan Sun Arena, ... more Photo: Jessica Hill, AP Photo: Jessica Hill, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close UConn's Walker to forgo senior year, enter WNBA draft 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Walker scored 1,251 points and finished her career with 615 rebounds.

“Obviously she had an incredible season this year and is incredibly talented,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “We support her 100 percent and we're going to support her going forward.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25