UMass 71, Harvard 68

Cross 3-9 1-2 7, Martin 0-4 2-2 2, Leveque 3-7 2-2 8, Fernandes 7-11 3-3 18, Weeks 5-11 1-2 13, Luis 1-5 2-2 4, Gapare 3-7 0-3 8, Diggins 0-1 0-0 0, Kante 2-2 0-0 4, Dominguez 3-4 0-0 7, K.Thompson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 11-16 71.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling