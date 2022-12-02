UMass 88, Arizona St. 64

Breen 8-18 0-0 16, Ngalakulondi 10-13 1-4 21, Mayo 2-12 2-2 6, Philoxy 4-6 3-4 13, Taylor 5-12 0-0 13, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-4 1-2 6, Brooks 1-2 1-2 3, Fair 4-5 0-4 8, Gabriel 1-2 0-0 2, Kulesza 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-74 8-18 88
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling