US beats Australia, China reaches quarterfinals in rugby 7s JOHN PYE, AP Sports Writer July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 3:47 a.m.
United States players celebrate after defeating Australia in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Cheta Emba of the United States, second right, comes under pressure from Australia's Charlotte Caslick, right, and Australia's Sharni Williams, in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
China's Xu Xiaoyan sprints on her way to score a try again Japan, in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
China's Wang Wanyu, center, trailed by teammates Chen Keyi, right, and Yang Feifei, runs on her way to score a try in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
United States players, from left, Lauren Doyle, Kristi Kirshe, Cheta Emba, Ilona Maher, walk off the pitch after defeating China in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Canada's Charity Williams is tackled by France's Seraphine Okemba, in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Canada's Olivia Apps passes out the ball in Canada's women's rugby sevens match against France, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Britain's Abbie Brown runs with the ball in Britain's women's rugby sevens match against Kenya, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Players from Fiji, right, and Brazil jog out onto the pitch for their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Australia and United States players compete for the ball in a scrum, in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
New Zealand's Ruby Tui outpaces Russian Olympic Committee's Baizat Khamidova on her way to score a try, in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Britain's Abi Burton scores a try as Kenya's Sarah Ndunde, left, and Sheila Chajira try to stop her, in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
TOKYO (AP) — Cheta Emba finished off an attacking move with a powerful burst, Abby Gustaitis scored the clincher and the United States became the first team to beat defending champion Australia in Olympic women's rugby sevens competition on Friday.
The American players hugged and exchanged high-fives after rallying from 12 points down in the second half to edge the 2016 gold medalists 14-12, topping Pool C.