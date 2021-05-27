US beats Latvia 4-2 in world hockey championship May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 6:07 p.m.
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship.
Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans' third straight victory after an opening loss to Finland. They are second in Group B, a point behind Finland.