US defender Antonee Robinson has irregular heart rhythm

American defender Antonee Robinson has been diagnosed with an irregular heart rhythm, which caused his proposed transfer from Wigan to AC Milan to fall through.

Wigan said the clubs had agreed to a transfer fee and Robinson traveled to Milan for a physical ahead of the Jan. 31 transfer deadline.

"An irregularity was picked up in my heart rhythm," Robinson said in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday.

He has been training since his return to England and undergone tests. Robinson has not played since Jan. 28

"Following consultation with the club's medical staff and independent specialists, it has been decided that I will need a medical procedure later this month to address the irregularity in my heart rhythm -- a procedure called an ablation," he wrote.

An ablation involves using radiofrequency energy to destroy heart tissue that is causing irregular heartbeats.

Born in England and eligible to play for the U.S. and England, Robinson made his U.S. national team debut in May 2018. The left back has played in seven international matches, all friendlies.

After playing for Everton's youth academy, he made his senior team club debut after he was loaned to second-tier Bolton in England's League Championship for the 2017-18 season. He was loaned to second-tier Wigan for 2018-19, then signed a three-year contract with Wigan last July.

