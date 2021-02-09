US men's soccer to play at Northern Ireland on March 28 Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 3:05 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team will play 45th-ranked Northern Ireland in an exhibition at Belfast’s Windsor Park on March 28 in the second of two matches planned for the FIFA fixture window.
The U.S. Soccer Federation also is planning to play a friendly in Europe on March 25.