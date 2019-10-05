USF beats UConn eighth straight time, 48-22

South Florida running back Trevon Sands (28) carries for a touchdown against Connecticut defensive back Diamond Harrell, left, and linebacker Omar Fortt (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in East Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jordan McCloud passed for three touchdowns and ran for another and South Florida rolled past Connecticut 48-22 on Saturday, the Bulls' eighth straight victory over the Huskies.

After a three-and-out on their first possession, the Bulls (2-3, 1-1 American) scored touchdowns on their next four, beginning with McCloud's 12-yard pass to Bryce Miller with 3:22 left in the first quarter.

McCloud threw a 13-yard score to Randall St. Felix and ran 26 yards for another with under two minutes left in the half as USF went in front 27-14. McCloud had 136 yards passing with two touchdowns and 51 yards rushing and a score by halftime.

A 12-yard TD pass to Miller made it 34-14 in the third before place-kicker Spencer Schrader took a fake field-goal attempt 22 yards for a touchdown and a 41-14 lead in the fourth.

McCloud finished 11-of-21 passing for 157 yards but was intercepted twice. Two of his TD passes went to Miller.

Jordan Cronkite rushed for 148 yards on 20 carries, his sixth career 100-yard game. USF piled up 313 yards on the ground and outgained UConn 503-293 in total yards. The defense had five sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Mike Beaudry was 18-of-29 passing with 209 yards and a touchdown. Kevin Mensah added two rushing scores for UConn (1-4, 0-2). He finished with 70 yards to become the ninth Husky to reach 2,000 career rushing yards at 2,001.

UConn's losing streak against FBS teams reached 19.