UT Martin 80, Prairie View 79

Rasas 6-10 0-0 15, Douglas 9-16 2-4 22, Gambrell 6-15 3-4 19, Nelson 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 2-3 2, Miles 5-10 6-6 16, Augustin 1-4 1-1 3, Neal 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Myles 0-0 0-0 0, Wesley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 14-18 79.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling