UTAH TECH 80, WESTMONT 53

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WESTMONT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|26
|4-9
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|3
|9
|Ramirez
|23
|2-8
|0-1
|1-1
|1
|1
|5
|McIntyre
|28
|1-5
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|4
|C.Roth
|27
|3-8
|5-5
|1-5
|1
|3
|12
|Townsell
|21
|2-8
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|8
|Patton
|21
|1-3
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|5
|3
|Griffith
|19
|1-4
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|0
|6
|Viuhkola
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|2
|Thorne
|10
|0-2
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|2
|Warren
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Gossett
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Roth
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-51
|18-21
|6-27
|8
|23
|53
Percentages: FG .314, FT .857.