UTEP 68, CS Bakersfield 67, OT

Collum 3-7 0-2 6, Smith 6-13 4-4 16, Higgins 8-18 5-5 23, McGhee 1-6 0-0 3, Reynolds 1-3 3-4 5, Kancleris 3-9 0-0 6, Henson 1-2 0-0 2, Hunter 2-3 1-1 6, Gaskin 0-1 0-0 0, Jarusevicius 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 13-16 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling