Unbeaten Shelton swim led by Breton, Parkes

Kayla Bretan and Greta Parkes both won two events for the Shelton girls’ swim team in 86-65 victory over Sacred Heart Academy on Friday at the Shelton Community Center.

Coach Tom Jurzynski’s Gaelettes improved to 5-0 and Shelton swam exhibition after the 200-freestyle relay. Shelton's next meet is on Tuesday vs. East Haven/Wilbur Cross.

Shelton 86 SHA 65

200 Medley Relay: Shelton (Tara Mladsi, Maranda Balcerzak, Ella Cristiano, Ally Verdicchio) 2:12.59

200 Freestyle: Kayla Bretan (S) 2:14.58

200 IM: Cuevas (SHA) 2:24.75

50 Freestyle: Greta Parkes (S) 27.61

100 Butterfly: Ella Cristiano (S) 1:16.06

100 Freestyle: Kayla Bretan (S) 1:00.88

500 Freestyle: Greta Parkes (S) 5:54.48

200 Freestyle Relay: Shelton (Kayla Bretan, Olivia D'Addio, Greta Parkes, Morgan Bucherati) 1:52.78

100 Backstroke: Chako (SHA) 1:34.28

100 Breaststroke: Cuevas (SHA) 1:17.11

400 Freestyle Relay: SHA (Marquis, Chacko, Simms, Flanagan) 4:49.57