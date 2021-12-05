Skip to main content
Up-and-down Chargers hold off Bengals for 41-22 victory

MITCH STACYAP Sports Writer
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers' Jerry Tillery (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers' Jerry Tillery (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati.Michael Conroy/AP

CINCINNATI (AP) — Justin Herbert passed for three touchdowns and Tevaughn Campbell returned a Joe Mixon fumble 61 yards for a score, helping the Los Angeles Chargers hold off Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for a 41-22 victory on Sunday.

Herbert was 26 of 35 for 317 yards as Los Angeles (7-5) bounced back nicely after losing 28-13 at Denver last weekend. Mike Williams had five receptions for 110 yards, and Keenan Allen caught two of Herbert's TD passes.

Cincinnati (7-5) stormed back after falling behind 24-0 in the second quarter. Mixon's 7-yard TD run made it 24-22 with 7:10 left in the third. But the Bengals came up empty on the 2-point conversion try and Campbell's fumble return in the fourth helped close it out for Los Angeles.

The Bengals committed four of the game's seven turnovers. Battling a hand injury for much of the day, Burrow threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

