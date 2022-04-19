HS update: Leone leads Shelton past Trumbull

Anna Leone was 3 for 4 with a triple and 3 RBIs, Julia Krijgsman was 4 for 5 with 2 doubles, when Shelton defeated previously unbeaten Trumbull 13-7. Alexis Resto singled and doubled. Jeanise Serrano went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Sarah Broad had a triple. Leone was 4 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs in a five-inning win over Hillhouse. Rachel Kiman had three hits, scored three runs, and had an RBI. Jackie Jenco had three hits and scored two runs in a 9-6 loss to West Haven. Leone doubled, tripled and had two RBIs.