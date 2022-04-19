HS update: Leone leads Shelton past Trumbull

Anna Leone was 3 for 4 with a triple and 3 RBIs, Julia Krijgsman was 4 for 5 with 2 doubles, when Shelton defeated previously unbeaten Trumbull 13-7. Alexis Resto singled and doubled. Jeanise Serrano went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Sarah Broad had a triple. Leone was 4 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs in a five-inning win over Hillhouse. Rachel Kiman had three hits, scored three runs, and had an RBI. Jackie Jenco had three hits and scored two runs in a 9-6 loss to West Haven. Leone doubled, tripled and had two RBIs.

Tyler Pearson was medalist with a 40 when Shelton edged Daniel Hand 172-173 at Highland Golf Club). Cam St. Pierre shot 42, Nate Eckert 43, and Vin DeFeo 47 for the 2-0 Gaels. St. Pierre shot 35 to take medalist honors in a 162-169 win over Notre Dame-West Haven at Race Brook Country Club. Pearson shot 39, DeFeo 41 and Eckert 47.

Girls’ tennis

Shelton swept Foran 7-0. Singles: (S) Emily Carlin def. (F) Sara Money, 7-6, 6-1; (S) Sammi McCook def. (F) Bridget Kiernan, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5; (S) Emily Cacchillo def. (F) Sienna Mannino, 6-1, 6-0; (S) Katie Nam def. (F) Rumeysa Bayram, 6-2, 6-1; Doubles: (S) Sophia Fede/Rachel Morrow def. (F) Apheet Bhangoo/Teagan Glass, 6-0, 6-2; (S) Gizel Moonrose/Jamie Abate def. (F) Alexa Malerba/Joselyne Cruz, 6-0, 6-0; (S) Katie Bergers/Sophia Fabian def. (F) Katelyn Vitalleti/Meredith Hayes, 6-0, 6-0.

Boys’ volleyball

Alex Mallozzi (9 kills,15 digs), Evan Murrell (7 kills, 4 digs), Nate Foss (20 digs, ace) and John Sabovik (20 assists, 13 digs) led Shelton past Daniel Hand 3-0. Shelton lost to unbeaten Darien 3-0. Mallozzi had 10 digs and four kills, Murrell had six kills, three digs and two aces and Sabovick had 10 assists, three digs and a block. Thomas Kopec (5 digs), Mallozzi (13 digs, 3 aces) and Murrell (9 digs) each had 10 kills when Shelton defeated Hand 3-1. Jase Co had eight digs.

Boys’ tennis

Shelton lost a 6-1 decision to unbeaten Notre Dame-West Haven. Singles: James Lorenzetti (ND) defeated Jack Mackniak 6-0, 6-1; Desmond Shannon (ND) def Jack Parkes 6-1, 6-0; Roger Coleman (ND) def Chase Graber 6-0, 6-0; Shelton won No. 4 singles by forfeit; Doubles: Graham and Colin Lamboley (ND) def Anthony Rivera/Ryan Ouloul 6-0, 6-1; David Liu/Paublo Bravo-Cancinco (ND) def Derek Bratz /Kevin Foley 6-1, 6-0.