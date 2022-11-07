Skip to main content
Sports

Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102

Beasley 3-8 2-2 10, Markkanen 5-9 7-7 18, Olynyk 2-4 4-4 9, Clarkson 8-15 1-1 23, Conley 7-13 1-1 17, Gay 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 1-5 2-2 5, Sexton 6-13 8-9 22. Totals 35-75 25-26 110.

L.A. CLIPPERS (102)

George 11-22 7-8 34, Morris Sr. 8-16 1-1 18, Zubac 6-12 0-0 12, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Mann 7-8 0-0 14, Covington 0-0 0-0 0, Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 3-8 0-0 6, Wall 6-15 0-4 12. Totals 43-87 8-13 102.

Utah 29 34 21 26 110
L.A. Clippers 29 27 29 17 102

3-Point Goals_Utah 15-40 (Clarkson 6-9, Sexton 2-5, Conley 2-6, Beasley 2-7, Olynyk 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Gay 0-3), L.A. Clippers 8-33 (George 5-14, Jackson 1-1, Batum 1-3, Morris Sr. 1-7, Mann 0-1, Powell 0-3, Wall 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 42 (Markkanen 9), L.A. Clippers 32 (Zubac 9). Assists_Utah 18 (Clarkson 5), L.A. Clippers 22 (Wall 6). Total Fouls_Utah 15, L.A. Clippers 26. A_16,111 (18,997)

More for you
Written By