Utah 71, Stanford 66

Be.Carlson 0-0 0-0 0, Br.Carlson 7-12 4-5 18, Anthony 2-4 6-8 10, Madsen 2-7 4-4 10, Worster 2-5 0-0 4, Stefanovic 6-7 5-6 20, Exacte 1-2 0-0 3, Keita 2-2 0-0 4, Holt 1-1 0-0 2, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-40 19-23 71.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling