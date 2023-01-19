Utah 77, Washington St. 63

Gueye 6-15 8-10 20, Jakimovski 0-4 1-2 1, Rodman 2-7 3-3 9, Houinsou 1-8 0-0 2, Powell 4-11 0-0 10, Mullins 5-10 0-0 11, Darling 1-4 2-2 5, Rosario 0-0 1-2 1, Diongue 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 21-61 15-19 63.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling