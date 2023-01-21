Utah 86, Washington 61

Brooks 7-19 3-4 17, Meah 0-2 0-0 0, Bajema 4-7 2-2 13, Menifield 3-12 0-0 7, Williams 3-10 2-2 10, Johnson 3-9 0-0 7, Fuller 2-5 0-0 5, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Bey 0-0 0-0 0, Luttinen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 7-8 61.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling