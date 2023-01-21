Skip to main content
Utah St. 75, San Jose St. 74

T.Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Tolbert 3-8 1-1 7, Diallo 2-6 2-2 6, Cardenas 5-13 3-3 17, Moore 7-19 2-2 16, Gorener 7-11 0-0 20, Vaihola 3-4 2-3 8, G.Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Elder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 10-11 74.

UTAH ST. (16-4)

Funk 2-5 3-3 8, Dorius 4-8 0-0 8, Ashworth 7-15 0-0 19, Bairstow 1-5 2-3 4, Shulga 6-8 1-2 15, Akin 5-5 3-5 13, Hamoda 1-3 0-0 3, Eytle-Rock 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 28-52 9-13 75.

Halftime_San Jose St. 37-30. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 10-22 (Gorener 6-9, Cardenas 4-7, Diallo 0-1, Tolbert 0-1, Moore 0-4), Utah St. 10-23 (Ashworth 5-13, Shulga 2-4, Eytle-Rock 1-1, Hamoda 1-1, Funk 1-2, Bairstow 0-2). Rebounds_San Jose St. 30 (Tolbert 8), Utah St. 25 (Akin 7). Assists_San Jose St. 14 (Moore 8), Utah St. 19 (Ashworth, Bairstow 6). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 17, Utah St. 11. A_8,895 (10,270).

