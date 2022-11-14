Utah St. 96, Santa Clara 74

Braun 6-8 0-0 14, Justice 1-9 2-3 4, Bediako 4-5 1-3 9, Podziemski 3-11 4-4 12, Stewart 2-9 0-0 5, Knapper 1-4 1-2 3, Marshall 4-7 1-1 10, Tilly 1-3 1-2 3, Holt 3-5 0-0 7, Akametu 0-2 4-4 4, Tongue 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 26-65 15-21 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling