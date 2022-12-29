Utah Valley St. 80, Sam Houston St. 64

Ezeagu 1-2 1-2 3, Huefner 2-6 4-4 9, Grant 6-16 4-4 16, May 0-5 0-0 0, Powers 3-9 2-2 10, Ray 5-13 0-2 13, Ikpe 1-3 2-3 4, Scroggins 2-2 0-0 4, Nicholas 1-2 0-0 3, Wrzeszcz 1-3 0-0 2, Wilkerson 0-3 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Emejuru 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 13-17 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling