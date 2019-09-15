Vázquez homers twice, drives in 5, Red Sox beat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Christian Vázquez homered twice, including a grand slam, and drove in a career-high five runs to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Andrew Benintendi had a pair of hits for the defending World Series champions, who have won three in a row. Boston began play trailing Tampa Bay by 10 games for the AL's second wild card.

Rick Porcello (13-12) allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk in five innings.

Rhys Hoskins homered for Philadelphia, which started Sunday 3½ games behind the Cubs for the final wild card spot in the NL. The Phillies also trailed the Brewers and Mets.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler and right fielder Bryce Harper were ejected in the fourth inning by plate umpire Gabe Morales for arguing after Harper was called out on strikes for the second time in the game.

Brandon Workman pitched a scoreless ninth for his 14th save.

