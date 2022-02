PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James van Riemsdyk snapped a tie game when he scored off a rebound with 4:09 left to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Scott Laughton’s shot off goalie Connor Hellebuyck bounded straight to a streaking van Riemsdyk, and he pounded in the puck for his 11th goal of the season.

That’s two straight wins for the Flyers -- following a 13-game losing streak.

The Flyers snapped their franchise-worst streak on Saturday and quickly fell back into misery when Kyle Connor, an NHL All-Star, scored 48 seconds into the game. Connor fired one from the circle past Carter Hart for his 25th of the season. Connor scored two of Winnipeg’s four game-winning goals in January and had six total in the month.

Travis Konecny snapped a wrister over Hellebuyck for his eighth goal of the season and tied it 1-all in the second. Oskar Lindblom scored an empty-netter for his sixth goal of the season with 1:14 left in the game.

The few fans that showed up at Wells Fargo Center stood and cheered as Hart wrapped up the game with his 32nd save and sent the Flyers into the All-Star break with a rare reason to feel good

SHORT TIMERS

Each team played with an interim coach. Dave Lowry took over in December when Jets coach Paul Maurice resigned. Mike Yeo took over in December when the Flyers fired Alain Vigneault.

CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN

Flyers center Claude Giroux played his 700th game as team captain, a role he has held since the start of the 2012-13 season. He is the longest-tenured captain in Flyers history. Giroux has missed just 10 games since taking over the captaincy in January of 2013; half of those 10 have been due to COVID-19 protocols. He has 210 goals and 440 assists for 650 points while wearing the “C,” which ranks sixth in the NHL since the start of the 2012-13 season. He is 15 games shy of the 1,000-game milestone, all with the Flyers. He was named an All-Star.

UP NEXT

Jets: Return from the All-Star break on Feb. 8 at home against Minnesota.

Flyers: Play Detroit on Feb. 9.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports