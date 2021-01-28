Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 28, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 53 Bo Horvat 9 5 5 10 -2 2 3 0 0 21 .238 D 43 Quinn Hughes 9 1 8 9 -5 4 0 0 0 25 .040 F 9 J.T. Miller 6 2 6 8 -3 8 0 0 1 10 .200 F 6 Brock Boeser 9 4 2 6 -3 6 1 0 1 21 .190 F 64 Tyler Motte 9 5 0 5 3 8 0 0 1 21 .238 D 57 Tyler Myers 9 1 4 5 -3 23 0 1 0 14 .071 F 36 Nils Hoglander 9 2 2 4 0 4 0 0 0 15 .133 F 70 Tanner Pearson 9 1 3 4 0 14 0 0 0 15 .067 F 40 Elias Pettersson 9 2 2 4 0 4 1 0 0 22 .091 F 20 Brandon Sutter 9 4 0 4 2 0 0 1 0 18 .222 F 83 Jay Beagle 9 0 3 3 2 4 0 0 0 7 .000 D 8 Jordie Benn 3 0 2 2 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 23 Alexander Edler 8 0 2 2 2 4 0 0 0 16 .000 D 27 Travis Hamonic 5 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 26 Antoine Roussel 9 0 2 2 3 25 0 0 0 4 .000 D 88 Nate Schmidt 9 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 13 .077 F 96 Adam Gaudette 6 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071 D 48 Olli Juolevi 7 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 5 .200 D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 18 Jake Virtanen 9 1 0 1 1 6 0 0 0 14 .071 D 63 Jalen Chatfield 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 71 Zack MacEwen 6 0 0 0 1 7 0 0 0 6 .000 TEAM TOTALS 9 31 45 76 1 133 5 2 3 274 .113 OPPONENT TOTALS 9 35 52 87 -6 109 10 2 5 334 .105 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Thatcher Demko 5 295 3.65 2 3 0 0 18 198 0.909 0 0 0 49 Braden Holtby 4 243 3.7 2 2 0 0 15 134 0.888 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 9 545 3.67 4 5 0 0 33 332 .895 31 45 133 OPPONENT TOTALS 9 545 3.44 5 3 1 1 31 274 .887 35 52 109 More for youSportsFormer UConn star George Springer happy to be closer to homeBy Will AldamSportsNo. 3 UConn at No. 19 Arkansas: Time, TV and what you...By Doug Bonjour