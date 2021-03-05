Skip to main content
Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 5, 2021

Vancouver Canucks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 6 Brock Boeser 27 12 13 25 -3 10 3 1 1 64 .188
D 43 Quinn Hughes 27 2 20 22 -16 8 0 0 0 62 .032
F 9 J.T. Miller 24 6 15 21 -5 14 2 0 1 46 .130
F 40 Elias Pettersson 26 10 11 21 0 6 4 0 1 63 .159
F 53 Bo Horvat 27 10 7 17 -7 8 4 0 1 62 .161
D 57 Tyler Myers 27 3 10 13 -2 39 0 1 1 48 .063
F 36 Nils Hoglander 27 4 6 10 -4 6 1 0 1 62 .065
F 70 Tanner Pearson 27 5 4 9 -6 22 1 0 0 60 .083
D 88 Nate Schmidt 27 3 5 8 2 2 0 0 1 39 .077
F 20 Brandon Sutter 27 6 1 7 -4 2 0 1 0 48 .125
D 8 Jordie Benn 21 1 5 6 3 7 0 0 0 23 .043
F 64 Tyler Motte 15 5 1 6 -1 12 0 0 1 29 .172
F 83 Jay Beagle 27 1 4 5 -1 8 0 0 0 19 .053
D 23 Alexander Edler 26 0 5 5 -2 28 0 0 0 44 .000
F 96 Adam Gaudette 23 2 3 5 -9 10 0 0 0 46 .043
F 26 Antoine Roussel 26 1 2 3 3 33 0 0 0 22 .045
F 18 Jake Virtanen 22 3 0 3 -2 26 1 0 1 33 .091
D 27 Travis Hamonic 9 0 2 2 -2 6 0 0 0 16 .000
F 21 Loui Eriksson 5 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .000
D 48 Olli Juolevi 15 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 14 .071
F 71 Zack MacEwen 15 1 0 1 1 17 0 0 0 16 .063
D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 95 Justin Bailey 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 6 .000
D 63 Jalen Chatfield 9 0 0 0 -7 6 0 0 0 8 .000
F 13 Jayce Hawryluk 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 56 Marc Michaelis 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 27 76 117 193 -65 282 16 3 9 839 .091
OPPONENT TOTALS 27 91 140 231 53 252 19 3 17 886 .103

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Thatcher Demko 16 943 2.92 6 9 1 1 46 514 0.911 0 0 0
49 Braden Holtby 11 657 3.56 4 6 1 0 39 366 0.893 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 27 1625 3.15 10 15 2 1 85 880 .897 76 117 282
OPPONENT TOTALS 27 1625 2.7 17 9 1 3 73 836 .909 91 140 252
