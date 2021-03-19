Skip to main content
Sports

Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 19, 2021

Vancouver Canucks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 6 Brock Boeser 33 15 15 30 1 10 5 1 1 76 .197
F 9 J.T. Miller 30 8 19 27 -3 23 2 0 3 57 .140
D 43 Quinn Hughes 33 2 23 25 -15 12 0 0 0 71 .028
F 53 Bo Horvat 33 13 11 24 -5 10 6 0 1 78 .167
F 40 Elias Pettersson 26 10 11 21 0 6 4 0 1 63 .159
D 57 Tyler Myers 33 4 10 14 -3 39 0 1 2 63 .063
F 36 Nils Hoglander 33 5 8 13 -3 10 1 0 1 68 .074
F 70 Tanner Pearson 33 6 5 11 -7 24 1 0 0 74 .081
D 88 Nate Schmidt 33 3 7 10 0 2 0 0 1 52 .058
D 8 Jordie Benn 27 1 7 8 5 9 0 0 0 33 .030
F 20 Brandon Sutter 33 6 2 8 -6 2 0 1 0 54 .111
D 23 Alexander Edler 32 0 6 6 -6 32 0 0 0 59 .000
F 96 Adam Gaudette 29 3 3 6 -11 12 0 0 0 52 .058
F 64 Tyler Motte 16 5 1 6 -1 12 0 0 1 31 .161
F 83 Jay Beagle 30 1 4 5 -2 8 0 0 0 21 .048
F 26 Antoine Roussel 29 1 2 3 3 35 0 0 0 24 .042
F 18 Jake Virtanen 28 3 0 3 -3 26 1 0 1 41 .073
D 27 Travis Hamonic 15 0 2 2 -3 8 0 0 0 30 .000
F 21 Loui Eriksson 7 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 5 .000
F 13 Jayce Hawryluk 8 1 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 7 .143
D 48 Olli Juolevi 15 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 14 .071
F 71 Zack MacEwen 18 1 0 1 0 17 0 0 0 19 .053
D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 95 Justin Bailey 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 6 .000
D 63 Jalen Chatfield 10 0 0 0 -7 6 0 0 0 8 .000
F 56 Marc Michaelis 6 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 33 89 139 228 -71 323 20 3 12 1008 .088
OPPONENT TOTALS 33 104 163 267 61 283 22 3 18 1113 .093

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Thatcher Demko 22 1314 2.69 11 10 1 1 59 741 0.92 0 0 0
49 Braden Holtby 11 657 3.56 4 6 1 0 39 366 0.893 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 33 1997 2.97 15 16 2 1 98 1107 .907 89 139 323
OPPONENT TOTALS 33 1997 2.61 18 11 4 3 86 1005 .912 104 163 283
