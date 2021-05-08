Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MAY 8, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 6 Brock Boeser 48 20 21 41 -6 12 7 2 1 117 .171 F 9 J.T. Miller 45 12 25 37 -9 31 3 0 4 90 .133 F 53 Bo Horvat 48 16 19 35 -4 12 6 0 2 109 .147 D 43 Quinn Hughes 48 3 32 35 -24 22 0 0 0 87 .034 F 36 Nils Hoglander 48 10 14 24 -3 12 1 0 1 98 .102 F 40 Elias Pettersson 26 10 11 21 0 6 4 0 1 63 .159 D 57 Tyler Myers 48 5 13 18 -9 47 0 1 2 95 .053 F 70 Tanner Pearson 44 10 6 16 -10 26 2 0 2 96 .104 D 88 Nate Schmidt 47 5 10 15 -1 4 0 0 1 70 .071 F 20 Brandon Sutter 43 9 3 12 -9 2 0 2 0 65 .138 D 40 Jordie Benn 31 1 8 9 5 9 0 0 0 39 .026 F 64 Tyler Motte 24 6 3 9 0 14 0 0 1 40 .150 D 23 Alexander Edler 45 0 7 7 -10 54 0 0 0 85 .000 F 11 Adam Gaudette 33 4 3 7 -13 12 0 0 0 59 .068 D 27 Travis Hamonic 30 1 5 6 -2 35 0 0 0 63 .016 F 83 Jay Beagle 30 1 4 5 -2 8 0 0 0 21 .048 F 18 Jake Virtanen 38 5 0 5 -4 41 1 0 1 50 .100 F 13 Jayce Hawryluk 22 2 2 4 -1 9 0 0 1 15 .133 F 26 Antoine Roussel 35 1 3 4 4 37 0 0 0 28 .036 D 48 Olli Juolevi 21 2 1 3 3 0 0 0 0 22 .091 F 71 Zack MacEwen 29 1 1 2 -2 40 0 0 0 28 .036 D 63 Jalen Chatfield 15 0 1 1 -6 8 0 0 0 10 .000 F 21 Loui Eriksson 7 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 44 Tyler Graovac 6 1 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 .500 F 15 Matthew Highmore 10 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 11 .000 D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 3 Jack Rathbone 2 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 .500 F 95 Justin Bailey 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 6 .000 F 72 Travis Boyd 11 0 0 0 -4 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 55 Guillaume Brisebois 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 78 Kole Lind 5 0 0 0 -4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 56 Marc Michaelis 8 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 24 Jimmy Vesey 12 0 0 0 -7 0 0 0 0 17 .000 TEAM TOTALS 48 126 196 322 -125 471 24 5 17 1403 .090 OPPONENT TOTALS 48 158 249 407 96 396 35 4 27 1596 .099 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Thatcher Demko 30 1789 2.92 13 16 1 1 87 990 0.912 0 0 0 49 Braden Holtby 18 1078 3.34 7 9 2 0 60 595 0.899 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 48 2905 3.06 20 25 3 1 147 1585 .901 126 196 471 OPPONENT TOTALS 48 2905 2.52 28 14 6 5 121 1398 .910 158 249 396 More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle