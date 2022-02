ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the sixth triple-double in program history, and Ohio beat Central Michigan 76-50 on Tuesday night.

Tommy Schmock scored a career-high 23 points for Ohio (23-5, 14-3 Mid-American Conference). Jason Carter added 12 points and eight rebounds and Ben Roderick had 10 points.