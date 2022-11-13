Vanderbilt 74, Columbia 63

Chambers 2-3 2-2 6, Sacha Washington 4-11 3-4 11, Brown 0-2 2-2 2, Garraud 4-9 0-0 12, Harbison 9-13 9-12 27, Williams 2-4 2-3 6, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, LaChance 1-3 2-2 4, Demi Washington 2-9 2-4 6, Totals 24-56 22-29 74
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling