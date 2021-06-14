Vegas 4, Montreal 1

Montreal 0 1 0 — 1 Vegas 1 2 1 — 4 First Period_1, Vegas, Theodore 1 (Stephenson, McNabb), 9:15. Second Period_2, Vegas, Martinez 3 (Theodore, Smith), 2:18. 3, Montreal, Caufield 1 (Toffoli, Perry), 12:05 (pp). 4, Vegas, Janmark 4 (Tuch, Whitecloud), 12:58. Third Period_5, Vegas, Holden 2 (Karlsson, Smith), 10:06. Shots on Goal_Montreal 12-5-12_29. Vegas 8-13-9_30. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; Vegas 0 of 4. Goalies_Montreal, Price 8-4-0 (30 shots-26 saves). Vegas, Fleury 9-4-0 (29-28). A_17,884 (17,367). T_2:30. Referees_Francis Charron, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kiel Murchison. More for youSportsHow many UConn women's basketball players, old and new,...By Doug BonjourSportsTop baseball performances from last week of 2021 state...By Scott Ericson