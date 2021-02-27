Vegas Golden Knights Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 27, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 61 Mark Stone 16 4 13 17 7 13 1 0 3 28 .143 F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 16 6 7 13 6 22 1 0 1 40 .150 F 67 Max Pacioretty 16 8 5 13 5 4 2 0 2 66 .121 F 89 Alex Tuch 16 7 6 13 2 12 2 0 1 29 .241 F 71 William Karlsson 16 3 9 12 4 0 0 0 1 27 .111 D 27 Shea Theodore 13 3 8 11 6 6 0 0 0 41 .073 D 23 Alec Martinez 16 1 8 9 9 8 0 0 0 20 .050 F 20 Chandler Stephenson 16 5 4 9 7 4 2 0 2 17 .294 F 9 Cody Glass 12 2 5 7 2 2 2 0 0 14 .143 D 7 Alex Pietrangelo 13 1 5 6 -2 0 0 0 0 37 .027 F 19 Reilly Smith 16 3 3 6 5 2 0 1 0 36 .083 D 14 Nicolas Hague 13 1 4 5 7 2 0 0 0 18 .056 D 2 Zach Whitecloud 16 2 3 5 5 6 0 0 1 18 .111 F 55 Keegan Kolesar 13 0 2 2 0 5 0 0 0 11 .000 F 10 Nicolas Roy 16 1 1 2 1 6 0 0 0 13 .077 F 28 William Carrier 16 0 1 1 -4 6 0 0 0 15 .000 D 52 Dylan Coghlan 7 0 1 1 -2 0 0 0 0 8 .000 F 92 Tomas Nosek 10 1 0 1 -1 4 0 0 0 11 .091 F 75 Ryan Reaves 16 0 1 1 -3 11 0 0 0 12 .000 D 22 Nick Holden 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 .000 D 3 Brayden McNabb 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 16 48 86 134 53 129 10 1 11 480 .100 OPPONENT TOTALS 16 33 53 86 -56 127 6 1 4 431 .077 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 11 656 1.55 8 3 0 3 17 294 0.942 0 0 2 90 Robin Lehner 5 304 2.96 3 1 1 0 15 136 0.89 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 16 965 2.0 11 4 1 3 32 430 .923 48 86 129 OPPONENT TOTALS 16 965 2.88 5 10 1 1 46 478 .900 33 53 127 More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn at Butler: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy Doug BonjourSports'The future is female': Renee Montgomery part of group to...By Mike Anthony