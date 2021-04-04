Vegas Golden Knights Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 4, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 61 Mark Stone 35 12 28 40 17 20 2 0 7 59 .203 F 67 Max Pacioretty 34 18 15 33 10 10 4 0 5 135 .133 D 27 Shea Theodore 33 6 23 29 15 12 0 0 0 96 .063 F 71 William Karlsson 36 10 16 26 10 0 1 0 3 70 .143 F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 36 9 17 26 6 35 1 0 2 109 .083 F 89 Alex Tuch 35 13 10 23 12 18 2 0 1 77 .169 D 23 Alec Martinez 36 5 15 20 14 10 2 0 1 53 .094 F 20 Chandler Stephenson 32 7 13 20 10 21 2 0 2 41 .171 D 14 Nicolas Hague 32 4 9 13 10 20 0 0 0 48 .083 F 92 Tomas Nosek 28 5 7 12 2 8 0 0 1 41 .122 F 19 Reilly Smith 36 7 5 12 5 8 2 1 1 80 .088 F 9 Cody Glass 26 4 6 10 5 8 4 0 0 27 .148 D 7 Alex Pietrangelo 21 2 8 10 6 4 0 0 0 63 .032 D 2 Zach Whitecloud 34 2 6 8 6 12 0 0 1 37 .054 F 55 Keegan Kolesar 31 1 6 7 -3 30 0 0 0 33 .030 F 28 William Carrier 32 2 4 6 -3 8 0 0 0 35 .057 D 52 Dylan Coghlan 22 3 2 5 -3 2 0 0 0 25 .120 F 10 Nicolas Roy 33 1 4 5 4 10 0 0 0 26 .038 F 75 Ryan Reaves 33 1 2 3 -2 18 0 0 0 20 .050 D 3 Brayden McNabb 21 1 1 2 -4 8 0 0 0 18 .056 D 22 Nick Holden 14 0 1 1 4 0 0 0 0 20 .000 F 38 Patrick Brown 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 13 Tomas Jurco 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 36 113 198 311 120 282 20 1 24 1119 .101 OPPONENT TOTALS 36 82 132 214 -124 285 15 1 10 995 .082 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 26 1544 2.14 17 9 0 4 55 724 0.924 0 0 2 90 Robin Lehner 9 549 2.3 6 1 2 0 21 239 0.912 0 0 0 35 Oscar Dansk 1 61 3.93 1 0 0 0 4 29 0.862 0 0 0 36 Logan Thompson 1 8 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 36 2181 2.22 24 10 2 4 80 994 .918 113 198 282 OPPONENT TOTALS 36 2181 3.03 12 18 6 2 109 1115 .899 82 132 285 More for youSportsUConn's Paige Bueckers wins Naismith College Player of...By Paul DoyleSportsDid Arizona's coach use middle finger after beating...By Paul Doyle