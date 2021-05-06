Vegas Golden Knights Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MAY 6, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 61 Mark Stone 51 21 38 59 26 26 6 1 8 90 .233 F 67 Max Pacioretty 48 24 27 51 20 14 6 0 6 174 .138 D 27 Shea Theodore 49 8 34 42 27 14 0 0 0 153 .052 F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 51 16 25 41 16 39 3 0 3 163 .098 F 71 William Karlsson 52 14 23 37 18 2 1 0 4 101 .139 F 20 Chandler Stephenson 47 13 20 33 21 27 2 0 4 77 .169 F 89 Alex Tuch 51 18 13 31 17 26 2 0 3 124 .145 D 23 Alec Martinez 51 8 22 30 26 12 3 0 2 81 .099 D 7 Alex Pietrangelo 37 5 14 19 17 10 0 0 1 107 .047 F 19 Reilly Smith 49 10 9 19 6 16 3 2 1 107 .093 F 92 Tomas Nosek 38 8 10 18 7 10 0 0 2 59 .136 D 14 Nicolas Hague 48 5 9 14 9 31 0 0 0 69 .072 F 10 Nicolas Roy 46 5 8 13 6 14 0 0 1 42 .119 F 28 William Carrier 48 5 7 12 -3 14 0 0 0 61 .082 F 9 Cody Glass 27 4 6 10 6 8 4 0 0 28 .143 F 55 Keegan Kolesar 40 2 8 10 -7 30 0 0 0 44 .045 D 2 Zach Whitecloud 47 2 8 10 5 22 0 0 1 48 .042 D 3 Brayden McNabb 37 2 5 7 8 16 0 0 0 36 .056 D 52 Dylan Coghlan 28 3 2 5 -4 2 0 0 0 31 .097 F 75 Ryan Reaves 37 1 4 5 0 27 0 0 0 26 .038 F 26 Mattias Janmark 11 1 3 4 2 2 0 0 0 19 .053 D 22 Nick Holden 17 0 2 2 3 2 0 0 0 23 .000 F 13 Tomas Jurco 8 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 .000 F 18 Peyton Krebs 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 38 Patrick Brown 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 15 Dylan Sikura 5 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 52 175 300 475 225 388 30 3 36 1684 .104 OPPONENT TOTALS 52 116 186 302 -236 407 19 1 13 1441 .080 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 34 2026 2.07 24 10 0 5 70 949 0.926 0 1 2 90 Robin Lehner 17 1032 2.27 12 3 2 1 39 459 0.915 0 0 0 35 Oscar Dansk 1 61 3.93 1 0 0 0 4 29 0.862 0 0 0 36 Logan Thompson 1 8 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 52 3151 2.17 37 13 2 6 113 1439 .920 175 300 388 OPPONENT TOTALS 52 3151 3.21 15 28 9 3 167 1676 .896 116 186 407 More for youSports'Exceeding expectations': Boys volleyball picks up where...By Scott EricsonSportsYard Goats fans will be able to get vaccine and free ticketsBy Maggie Vanoni