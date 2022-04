Paola Garbuio/AP

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Last-place Venezia fired coach Paolo Zanetti less than a year after he helped the club earn what might be a short-lived promotion to Italy’s top division.

The club, mired in an eight-match losing streak ahead of a trip to Juventus, said Wednesday it made the move in search of “a miracle” to remain in Serie A with five games left in the season.