Vermont 66, Merrimack 43

Veretto 1-6 0-0 2, Deloney 4-10 1-2 12, Duncan 0-4 0-0 0, Penn 4-10 3-4 11, Sullivan 6-14 1-1 17, Hurley 4-7 3-3 15, Alamutu 1-3 0-0 3, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Ochoa 1-1 2-2 4, Ayo-Faleye 0-0 0-0 0, Ndayishimiye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 10-12 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling