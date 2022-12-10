Vermont 73, Colgate 72

Veretto 5-10 0-0 14, Duncan 7-14 0-1 15, Gibson 1-4 0-0 3, Penn 2-6 0-0 4, Sullivan 2-5 3-3 8, Deloney 4-10 2-2 13, Hurley 5-5 0-0 12, P.Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Alamutu 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-59 5-6 73.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling