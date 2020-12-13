Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in dominant style Dec. 13, 2020 Updated: Dec. 13, 2020 10:31 a.m.
YAS ISLAND, Abu Dhabi (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in dominant style on Sunday for his second victory of the season and 10th of his career.
He finished 16 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and 18.4 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton as Red Bull enjoyed a rare and significant success over both Mercedes cars. Alexander Albon completed a good race for Red Bull by finishing fourth ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.